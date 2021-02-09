Energy
LBRT

Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2021: LBRT, TOT, CEIX, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were trading lower before markets open on Tuesday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 0.9%, while the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) retreated 0.7% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) lost 3.2%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined $0.22 to $57.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.13 per barrel to $60.43 and the natural gas futures were 8 cents lower to $2.81 per 1 million BTU.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) lost nearly 8% before markets open on Tuesday. The company said that the offering of 8.7 million of its Class A common shares by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership and R/C IV Liberty Holdings has been priced at $11.45 per share.

Total (TOT) also declined more than 1% after its Q4 adjusted earnings slumped 61% year-over-year to $0.46 per share. Sales fell to $32.4 billion from $43.4 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, CONSOL Energy (CEIX) posted Q4 EPS of $0.49, compared with $0.54 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.62 per share. The shares of the company were down 1.9% during premarket trading.

