Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2021: FSI,ENSV,LBRT,ARCH

Energy stocks continued to pare their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.0% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 39 cents higher at $58.36 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 56 cents to $61.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $2.84 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Flexible Solutions International (FSI) rose almost 13% after the oil-extraction supplies company announced a strategic investment in privately held Lygos as part of their efforts to develop a sustainable aspartic acid through synthetic biology. Financial details of the new partnership were not disclosed.

To the downside, Enservco (ENSV) slid 6.8% after the wellsite services company priced an $8.4 million public offering of more than 3.65 million common shares at $2.30 each, or 16.4% under Monday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for working capital purposes and paying down existing debt.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) fell 8.3% after earlier Tuesday pricing a secondary offering of 8.7 million class A common shares previously held by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership and R/C IV Liberty Holdings at $11.45 apiece, representing a 6.8% discount to Monday's closing price.

Arch Resources' (ARCH) tumbled 8% after the coal miner Tuesday reported a Q4 loss of $5.17 per share, expanding on its $0.57 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the three-analyst consensus expecting a net loss of $1.91 per share. Revenue fell 34.3% year-over-year to $360.6 million but still topped the $330.9 million Street view.

