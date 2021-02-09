Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2021: ENSV,LBRT,ARCH

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 40 cents to $58.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 52 cents to $61.08 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $2.81 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sinking 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was dropping 1.0%.

In company news, Enservco (ENSV) slid 5.8% after the wellsite services company priced an $8.4 million public offering of more than 3.65 million common shares at $2.30 each, or 16.4% under Monday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for working capital purposes and paying down existing debt.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) fell 5.5% after earlier Tuesday pricing a secondary offering of 8.7 million class A common shares previous held by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership and R/C IV Liberty Holdings at $11.45 apiece, representing a 6.8% discount to Monday's closing price.

Arch Resources' (ARCH) tumbled 7.3 after the coal miner Tuesday reported a Q4 loss of $5.17 per share, expanding on its $0.57 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the three-analyst consensus expecting a net loss of $1.91 per share. Revenue fell 34.3% year-over-year to $360.6 million but still topped the $330.9 million Street view.

