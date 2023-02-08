Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2023: EQNR, TTE, D

February 08, 2023 — 01:15 pm EST

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $78.03 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing 1% to $84.51 per barrel.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 3 following an increase of 4.1 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks increased by 2.4 million barrels after a 4.1 million barrel increase in the previous week, in line with a 2.5 million barrel increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6.1% lower at $2.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) stock was rising more than 7% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings of $2.51 per diluted share, up from $1.04 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.75.

Dominion Energy (D) shares were down nearly 5% after it reported Q4 operating earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, up from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.04.

TotalEnergies (TTE) declined 1.2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.97 per diluted share, up from $2.55 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.21.

