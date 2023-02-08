Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2023: EQNR, D, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.01%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.83% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.40% at $78.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.06% to $84.57 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.1% lower at $2.09 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was gaining over 7% in value after it reported Q4 earnings of $2.51 per diluted share, up from $1.04 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.75.

Dominion Energy (D) reported Q4 operating earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, up from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.04. Dominion Energy was slipping past 2% recently.

TotalEnergies (TTE) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.97 per diluted share, up from $2.55 a year earlier. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.21. TotalEnergies was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

