Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2023: BP, EQNR, D, TTE

Energy stocks were finishing mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) losing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 1.3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.4% higher at $78.49 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also rose almost 2% to $85.01 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 7.2% to $2.40 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) rose about 2% in afternoon trading on Wednesday after Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in New York that the company will stick to its "disciplined" investment plans regardless of what happens to oil prices.

Equinor (EQNR) stock was rising more than 7.5% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings of $2.51 per diluted share, up from $1.04 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.75.

Dominion Energy (D) shares were down nearly 4% after it reported Q4 operating earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, up from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.04.

TotalEnergies (TTE) declined 1.7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.97 per diluted share, up from $2.55 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $3.21.

