Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2022: RXT,CVE,CVE.TO,LIN,CEIX

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 3.1%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.96 lower at $89.36 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude was declining $2.01 to $90.68 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.16 to $4.25 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Rackspace Technology (RXT) climbed 4.7% after Tuesday saying it was collaborating with privately-held VoltaGrid to combine the internet of things, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to optimize electric microgrids used to power hydraulic fracturing in remote areas by petroleum producers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Linde (LIN) was nearly 1.0% higher, reversing a small morning loss after the industrial gas company announced a deal to supply hydrogen and steam to chemical producer BASF. Under terms of the multi-year contract, Linde will build and own a new hydrogen production facility near its existing plant in Chalampe, France, and also plans to build a second facility that will supply BASF's new hexamethylenediamine manufacturing facility.

Consol Energy (CEIX) rose almost 12% after the thermal coal producer reported Q4 net income of $3.30 per share, up from $0.49 per share during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the two-analyst mean expecting an $0.84 per share profit. Revenue increased 46.8% year-over-year to $480.6 million, also topping the $334.3 million Street view.

To the downside, Cenovus Energy (CVE) fell 7% after reporting a surprise Q4 net loss of CA$0.21 per share, nearly doubling its CA$0.12 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the Canadian oil and natural gas producer to earn CA$0.44 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31.

