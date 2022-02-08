Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2022: CVE,CVE.TO,LIN,CEIX

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.9%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.83 to $9.40 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude was declining $1.98 to $90.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $4.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cenovus Energy (CVE) fell 5.7% after reporting a surprise Q4 net loss of CA$0.21 per share, nearly doubling its CA$0.12 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the Canadian oil and natural gas producer to earn $0.44 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Linde (LIN) was 1.0% higher, reversing a small morning loss after the industrial gas company announced a deal to supply hydrogen and steam to chemical producer BASF. Under terms of the multi-year contract, Linde will build and own a new hydrogen production facility near its existing plant in Chalampe, France, and also plans to build a second facility that will supply BASF's new hexamethylenediamine manufacturing facility.

Consol Energy (CEIX) rose almost 16% after the thermal coal producer reported Q4 net income of $3.30 per share, up from $0.49 per share during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the two-analyst mean expecting an $0.84 per share profit. Revenue increased 46.8% year-over-year to $480.6 million, also topping the $334.3 million Street view.

