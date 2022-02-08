Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2022: BP, EC, WLL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.54 at $89.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.69 to $91 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.10 higher at $4.34 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) reported Q4 underlying replacement cost profit of $1.23 per American depositary receipt, compared with $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.14. BP was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

Ecopetrol (EC) said its proven oil and gas reserves as of the end of 2021 grew 13% to 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent from 1.77 billion BOE a year earlier. Ecopetrol was marginally declining recently.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) said it has signed two separate deals to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in North Dakota's Williston Basin. Whiting Petroleum was down in recent premarket activity.

