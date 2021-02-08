Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2021: SD,CLNE,RCON,TRCH

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 4.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil $1.12 higher at $57.97 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.22 to $60.56 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SandRidge Energy (SD) raced 14% higher after the oil and natural gas producer Monday said it has closed on the sale of its North Park Basin assets in Colorado to an undisclosed buyer for $47 million in cash, subject to customary effective-date adjustments. Sandridge said the divested assets accounted for less than 10% of its production during the three months ended Sept 30 and less than 10% of its proved developed reserves.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) climbed almost 42% to its highest share since April 2017 at $18.41 after Monday announcing a five-year contract to provide about 47.5 million gallons of renewable natural gas for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and converting its fleet of 2,400 transit buses to the fuel derived from biogenic methane created by the decomposition of farm waste, landfill materials and wastewater treatment.

Recon Technology (RCON) rose nearly 11% after the Chinese non state-owned energy company Monday said it acquired an additional 8% equity stake in Future Gas Station Technology on Feb. 4, boosting its share to 51%. Because it now owns a controlling stake in the Chinese data and technical information collections company, Recon Tech said it was immediately consolidating Future Gas' financial results with its own, including its FY21 results for the 12 months ending June 30.

To the downside, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) tumbled 2.5% after the oil and natural gas producer priced a $24 million public offering of 20 million common shares at $1.20 apiece, or 25% under Friday's closing price. Torchlight is expecting to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including a $5 million bridge loan to prospective merger partner Metamaterial, a privately held nanocomposite products company.

