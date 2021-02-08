Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2021: CLNE,RCON,TRCH

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.16 to $58.01 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.18 to $60.52 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.87 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% gain.

In company news, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) climbed almost 39% to its highest share since April 2017 at $17.99 after Monday announcing a five-year contract to provide about 47.5 million gallons of renewable natural gas for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and converting its fleet of 2,400 transit buses to the fuel derived from biogenic methane created by the decomposition of farm waste, landfill materials and wastewater treatment.

Recon Technology (RCON) rose 9.2% after the Chinese non state-owned energy company Monday said it acquired an additional 8% equity stake in Future Gas Station Technology on Feb. 4, boosting its share to 51%. Because it now owns a controlling stake in the Chinese data and technical information collections company, Recon Tech said it was immediately consolidating Future Gas' financial results with its own, including its FY21 results for the 12 months ending June 30.

To the downside, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) tumbled 8.1% after the oil and natural gas producer priced a $24 million public offering of 20 million common shares at $1.20 apiece, or 25% under Friday's closing price. Torchlight is expecting to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including a $5 million bridge loan to prospective merger partner Metamaterial, a privately held nanocomposite products company.

