Energy
CLNE

Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2021: CLNE, POLA, TOT, XLE, UNG, USO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Monday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 1.3%, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was up 1.3% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) improved 1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.79 to $57.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.83 per barrel to $60.17 and the natural gas futures were 7 cents higher to $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) soared more than 33% after winning a multi-year contract to provide about 47.5 million gallons of renewable natural gas for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Polar Power (POLA) declined more than 3% after pricing an offering of 750,000 common shares at $18 per share. Gross proceeds are estimate to be $13.5 million.

In other sector news, Total (TOT) was trading slightly higher after announcing that its joint venture with Macquarie's Green Investment Group has been awarded rights to a seabed lease in the Crown Estate's Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 off the UK's East Anglian coast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLNE POLA TOT XLE UNG

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires