Energy Sector Update for 02/08/2021: CLNE, POLA, TOT, XLE, UNG, USO

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Monday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 1.3%, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was up 1.3% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) improved 1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.79 to $57.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.83 per barrel to $60.17 and the natural gas futures were 7 cents higher to $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) soared more than 33% after winning a multi-year contract to provide about 47.5 million gallons of renewable natural gas for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Polar Power (POLA) declined more than 3% after pricing an offering of 750,000 common shares at $18 per share. Gross proceeds are estimate to be $13.5 million.

In other sector news, Total (TOT) was trading slightly higher after announcing that its joint venture with Macquarie's Green Investment Group has been awarded rights to a seabed lease in the Crown Estate's Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 off the UK's East Anglian coast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.