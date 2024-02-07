Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2024: EQNR, WDS, TTE, FLNG

Energy stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities index both gained 0.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose 6.1 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 2 following an increase of 2.1 million in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.8% to $73.88 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.8% to $79.21 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2% to $1.97 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Equinor (EQNR) shares tumbled 7.1% as Q4 earnings and sales dropped, and the company expects cash payouts to investors this year to decline to $14 billion from $17 billion a year earlier.

Woodside Energy (WDS) shares eased 0.4% after the company said it ended talks on a potential merger deal with Australian oil and gas company Santos.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shares slumped 3.4% after adjusted earnings and revenue fell in Q4.

Flex LNG (FLNG) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $0.70 per share, down from $1.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70. The stock dropped 5.5%.

