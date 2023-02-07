Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2023: VVV, SANW, BP, CEIX

February 07, 2023 — 03:28 pm EST

Energy stocks were finishing little changed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising nearly 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a nearly 2% rise while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 3.9% higher at $77 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also rose almost 4% to $83.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 5.3% to $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valvoline (VVV) fell nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, unchanged from a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $332.8 million, compared with $287.3 million a year earlier.

S&W Seed (SANW) shares were rising 12% after Shell's (SHEL) Equilon Enterprises unit agreed to establish a joint venture focused on developing new plant genetics for oil seed cover crops as feedstocks for biofuel production.

BP (BP) was gaining 8% after its quarterly revenue rose to $69.26 billion from $50.55 billion a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected almost $60 billion.

Consol Energy (CEIX) was advancing 3.5% after it posted Q4 earnings of $5.39 per share, up from $3.30 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.41.

