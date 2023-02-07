Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2023: SANW, BP, CEIX, SHEL

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.8% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 2.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.4% to $76.61 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was up 2.8% to $83.28 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.1% higher at $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, S&W Seed (SANW) shares were rising 13% after Shell's (SHEL) Equilon Enterprises unit agreed to establish a joint venture focused on developing new plant genetics for oil seed cover crops as feedstocks for biofuel production.

BP (BP) was gaining 7.5% after its quarterly revenue rose to $69.26 billion from $50.55 billion a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected almost $60 billion.

Consol Energy (CEIX) was advancing 4% after it posted Q4 earnings of $5.39 per share, up from $3.30 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.41.

