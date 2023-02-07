Energy
CEIX

Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2023: CEIX, BP, VVV, XLE, USO, UNG

February 07, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.44% at $75.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.05% to $81.84 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.83% higher at $2.502 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Consol Energy (CEIX) was rallying past 5% after it posted Q4 earnings of $5.39 per diluted share, up from $3.30 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.41.

BP (BP) was gaining nearly 4% in value after it posted Q4 underlying replacement cost profit, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.59 per American depositary share, up from $1.23 per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.65, if comparable.

Valvoline (VVV) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.22. Valvoline was marginally advancing recently.

