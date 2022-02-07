Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2022: TREC,EGY,HP

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% gain, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $0.93 to $91.38 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was slipping $0.38 to $92.89 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.42 lower at $4.15 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Trecora Resources (TREC) rose 1.6% after the petrochemicals company Monday said it received an open letter from activist investors Ortelius Advisors nominating six candidates for its board of directors. Ortelius Advisors owns 11.3% of Trecora's outstanding stock and is the company's largest individual shareholder.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) added 3.2% after the hydrocarbons company Monday said it produced 7,550 barrels of crude oil per day, on average, during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up almost 62% over the final three months of 2020.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was rising 0.2% this afternoon, giving back most of a nearly 1% advance earlier Monday that followed Morgan Stanley raising its price target for the oilfield services company by $2 to $29 a share but also reiterating its underweight rating for the stock.

