Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2022: EGY, CVX, PTEN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining in early trading Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.9%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by 0.5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.88 at $91.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.27 to $92.79 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.283 lower at $4.289 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was advancing by 1.2% after it reported Q4 production of 7,550 barrels of crude oil per day net revenue interest, compared with 4,662 bopd a year earlier.

Chevron (CVX) has been in months-long preliminary talks with Venezuela's government to take on greater control of some operations in exchange for debt relief as the country tries to scale production despite US sanctions, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. Chevron were down 0.4% recently.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was marginally declining after saying it had an average of 113 drilling rigs operating in the US in January.

