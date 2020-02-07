Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2020: XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Commerzbank reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude slipped on Friday, heading lower this week, as Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak reportedly said he needed more time to decide on deepening joint product cuts to support prices and on concern over the impact of the novel coronavirus on demand in China, the world's biggest importer of oil.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell by 0.8% to $50.56 intraday, hovering close to the $49.61 level it touched earlier this week that marked the weakest in at least a year. Brent futures slipped by 0.5% to $54.66.

Reuters cited Novak as saying on Friday that Russia needed a few days to clarify its position on deeper cuts next week after a committee advising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia -- also known as OPEC-plus -- suggested provisionally cutting output by 600,000 barrels per day until June. The recommendation is said to have the backing of Saudi Arabia, the de facto head of OPEC.

The oil cartel is mandated to run output cuts of 1.7 million barrels per day until the end of March and efforts are currently being made to more up a review of the ongoing reductions to earlier in February.

Around 60 million people are said to under travel restrictions in China, which is the epicenter of the pneumonia-like virus that has infected in excess of 31,000 people and killed more than 630. Chinese oil demand has fallen by about 3 million barrels per day, a 20% decline, as the coronavirus weighs on the economy, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. A follow-up report by the Financial Times, citing refiners, pegged the demand destruction at 25%.

"While the (Western) stock markets appear to have already overcome the 'coronavirus crisis' again and in some cases have achieved new all-time highs, the concerns on the oil market are likely to persist for some time yet," Commerzbank analysts Daniel Briesemann and Eugen Weinberg wrote in a research report on Friday.

This is because China and its imports are "simply too important" for the "massive" decline in demand to be ignored even if the coronavirus epidemic can be contained effectively, the analysts said.

The analysts said an additional 600,000 barrels per day of cuts until June was unlikely to be enough to drive crude prices up because the current decrease in Chinese demand is "considerably higher and the global oil market would probably be oversupplied in the first half of the year even without the virus weighing on it."

That said, they agreed that a possible decision by OPEC ministers in conjunction with Russia next week to cut production "more sharply should at least protect the oil price from any further slump."

Meanwhile, data showed on Friday that the US oil rig count increased by one to 676 over the week that ended Feb. 7, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. The combined count for the US was unchanged at 790 as gas rigs fell by one to 111.

In Canada, the oil rig count jumped by 10 to 167, while the gas count was flat at 90 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America rose by 10 to 1,047, compared with 1,289 a year ago.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said that crude stockpiles surged by 3.4 million barrels over a week to Jan. 31. That compared with expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel jump in a Reuters' poll of analysts, putting downward pressure on oil prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.