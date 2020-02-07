Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NOV, PTEN, LLEX

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.53%

CVX: -0.45%

COP: -0.70%

SLB: -0.87%

OXY: -0.02%

Most top energy stocks were trading lower during pre-market hours on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 61 cents to $50.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 55 cents to $54.38 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 1.5% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) slipped 0.8%.

Energy stocks moving on news include:

(+) Lilis Energy (LLEX), which gained more than 6% after announcing that it has been granted an extension on the first two payments for the borrowing base deficiency of its revolving credit line. The due dates for the payment of the first two installments have been moved to Feb. 18.

(+) National Oilwell Varco (NOV), which rose almost 5% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $1.01 per share versus income of $0.03 per share a year ago, missing the Street forecast for income of $0.15 per share. It reported revenue of $2.28 billion, down from $2.40 billion a year ago but above the Street forecast of $2.12 billion.

(-) Patterson-Uti Energy (PTEN), which was down more than 1% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.44 per share, narrower than the $0.93 loss per share reported a year earlier, but wider than the $0.42 loss per share estimated by Capital IQ on average.

