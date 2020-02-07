Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2020: TR{,TRP.TO,CCJ,CCO.TO,NOV,EC,RDS.A,RDS.B

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.51%

CVX -0.34%

COP -0.58%

SLB -0.03%

OXY -0.45%

Energy stocks lost ground again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 0.9% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 63 cents lower at $50.32 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 40 cents to $54.53 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.86 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

Canadian energy companies added 10 crude oil drillrigs during the seven days ended Feb. 7, boosting the North American rig total to 1,047 compared with 1,289 rigs in use during the same week last year. US totals were unchanged, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR), with operators this week bringing one oil rig online and idling one natural gas rigs for a national total of 676 and 111 rigs, respectively. Canadian firms had 167 oil rigs in use while the number of gas rigs was steady at 90.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) TC Energy (TRP) was edging higher late Friday after reports talks between the British Columbia provincial government and the Wet'suwet'en First Nation over the company's proposed Coastal Gaslink pipeline project have ended without any agreement, according to BNN Bloomberg. The $6 billion proposal would connect gas fields near Dawson Creek in northwestern British Columbia to a liquefied natural gas facility near Kitimat, BC, on the Pacific coast.

In other sector news:

(+) National Oilwell Varco (NOV) rose 11% after the drill rig technology company late Thursday reported $2.28 billion in Q4 revenue, falling 5% compared with the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.12 billion in sales for the final three months of 2019.

(-) Ecopetrol (EC) was fractionally lower after saying a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) subsidiary is acquiring a 50% stake in three exploration blocks offshore of Colombia and will fund Ecopetrol's investments in the deepwater blocks. Shell also has agreed to drill an appraisal well in the region before the end of 2021, subject to approval by Colombian authorities.

(+) Cameco (CCJ) was down 1%, reversing a small gain that followed the uranium producer Friday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.24 per share, more than halving its $0.51 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.14 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue grew 5.2% over year-ago levels to $874 million, also topping the $796.6 million Street view.

