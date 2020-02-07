Energy Sector Update for 02/07/2020: CCJ,CCO.TO,NOV,EC,RDS.A,RDS.B

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.61%

CVX -0.45%

COP -0.47%

SLB +0.57%

OXY -0.62%

Energy stocks have climbed off their worst levels of the session, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling about 0.6% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 32 cents to $50.63 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 22 cents to $54.71 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.86 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% retreat.

(+) Cameco (CCJ) was down 1%, reversing a small gain that followed the uranium producer Friday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.24 per share, more than halving its $0.51 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.14 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue grew 5.2% over year-ago levels to $874 million, also topping the $796.6 million Street view.

(+) National Oilwell Varco (NOV) rose 11% after the drillrig technology company late Thursday reported $2.28 billion in Q4 revenue, falling 5% compared with the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.12 billion in sales for the final three months of 2019.

(-) Ecopetrol (EC) was fractionally lower after saying a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) subsidiary is acquiring a 50% stake in three exploration blocks offshore of Colombia and will fund Ecopetrol's investments in the deepwater blocks. Shell also has agreed to drill an appraisal well in the region before the end of 2021, subject to approval by Colombian authorities.

