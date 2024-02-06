News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 02/06/2024: CEIX, BP, PLUG

February 06, 2024 — 01:43 pm EST

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 2.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $73.10 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 0.4% to $78.31 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $2.03 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Consol Energy (CEIX) shares were falling 5% after the company reported Q4 earnings Tuesday of $5.05 per diluted share, down from $5.39 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.90.

BP (BP) shares jumped 6.1% after saying it expects Q1 reported upstream production to be higher sequentially and fiscal 2024 reported and underlying upstream production to be slightly higher than fiscal 2023.

Plug Power (PLUG) said Tuesday it restarted liquid hydrogen production at its plant in Charleston, Tennessee. Its shares added 3%.

