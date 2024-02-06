News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 02/06/2024: BP, CHX, VVV, XLE, USO, UNG

February 06, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $73.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.5% to $78.41 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.9% lower at $2.04 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

BP (BP) was gaining almost 5% in value after saying it expects Q1 reported upstream production to be higher than Q4. BP also said it expects fiscal 2024 reported and underlying upstream production to be slightly higher than fiscal 2023.

ChampionX (CHX) was advancing by 7% after it reported an adjusted EPS of $0.44 in Q4, up from $0.43 a year earlier.

Valvoline (VVV) was down 4.5% after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of $373.4 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $380.3 million.

