Energy Sector Update for 02/06/2023: TTE, EQNR, E, TS

Energy stocks were finishing little changed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) retreating 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1% higher at $74.13 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also rose 1.7% to $80.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1% to $2.41 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) fell 1% after it secured two licenses to explore carbon dioxide storage potential in the Danish North Sea. The licenses cover an area of 2,118 square kilometers, which are located 250 kilometers off Denmark's west coast.

Equinor (EQNR) slipped about 1% after the company said it, along with SSE Renewables, is conducting early scoping work to explore options to develop phase D of the Dogger Bank wind farm located off the North East coast of England.

Italian oil and gas company Eni (E) fell 2%. The company signed an agreement with Nexi to develop electronic and digital payment services.

Tenaris (TS) was trading 1% lower after the company said Sunday that Benteler North America unilaterally terminated the sale of Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing to Tenaris.

