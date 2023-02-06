Energy Sector Update for 02/06/2023: E, TS, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $73.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.9% to reach $80.66 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.8% lower at $2.39 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) said it has signed an agreement with pay tech company Nexi to develop electronic and digital payment services for Eni and its companies in Italy and Europe. Financial terms were not disclosed. Eni was recently down more than 1%.

Tenaris (TS) was slipping past 1%, a day after the company said Benteler North America unilaterally terminated the sale of Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation.

Equinor (EQNR) and SSE Renewables said they are conducting early scoping work to explore options to develop phase D of the Dogger Bank wind farm located off the North East coast of England. Equinor was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

