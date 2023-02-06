Energy Sector Update for 02/06/2023: E, TS, EQNR, XLE, UNG, USO

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was off 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.36 to $73.75 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.66 to $80.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $2.40 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was off 0.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.3%.

In company news, Italian oil and gas company Eni (E) fell 1.8%. The company signed an agreement with Nexi to develop electronic and digital payment services.

Tenaris (TS) was trading 1% lower after the company said Sunday that Benteler North America unilaterally terminated the sale of Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing to Tenaris.

Equinor (EQNR) shares were down 1.4% after the petroleum refiner and SSE Renewables said they are exploring options to develop phase D of a wind farm located off the North East coast of England.

