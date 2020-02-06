Energy Sector Update for 02/06/2020: PTEN,GLOP,ARCH,ROYT

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks continued to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 20 cents higher at $50.95 per barrel although the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 21 cents to $55.07 per barrel. Natural gas futures were largely unchanged at $1.86 per 1 million BTU.

(-) Patterson-Uti Energy (PTEN) slid 16% to its lowest share price since September 2001 at $7.06 a share after the contract driller reported a Q4 net loss of $0.44 per share, more than halving its $0.93 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.42 per share quarterly loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. CFRA Thursday also cut its price target by $1 to $6.50 a share and reiterated its sell recommendation for Patterson-Uti stock.

(-) Arch Coal (ARCH) was 1% lower in late trade, with the thermal coal producer giving back a 6% gain earlier Thursday that followed it reporting $549.5 million in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down 15.6% compared with the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $472.3 million.

(-) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) dropped over 23% after the oil and natural gas royalties company late Wednesday canceled its February cash distribution following a weak December. It last paid $0.00385 per unit to investors on Jan. 24.

(-) GasLog Partners (GLOP) Thursday tumbled nearly 52% to a record intra-day low of $4.91 per unit after the liquefied natural gas carrier company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue missing Wall Street expectations and slashed its Q1 distribution to investors by 77.7% compared with the prior quarter to $0.125 per unit. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.46 per unit on $96.5 million in revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.48 per unit and $96.7 million, respectively.

