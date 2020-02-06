Energy Sector Update for 02/06/2020: GLOP,ARCH,ROYT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.20%

CVX -0.68%

COP -0.80%

SLB -0.86%

OXY +0.36%

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 23 cents to $50.98 per barrel although the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 28 cents to $55.00 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.88 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was retreating 1.1%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) GasLog Partners (GLOP) Thursday tumbled nearly 52% to a record intra-day low of $4.94 per unit after the liquefied natural gas carrier company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue missing Wall Street expectations and slashed its Q1 distribution to investors by 77.7% compared with the prior quarter to $0.125 per unit. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.46 per unit on $96.5 million in revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.48 per unit and $96.7 million, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Arch Coal (ARCH) was hanging on to a narrow gain after the thermal coal producer Thursday said it generated $549.5 million in revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down 15.6% compared with the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $472.3 million.

(-) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) droped over 24% after the oil and natural gas royalties company late Wednesday cancelled its February cash distribution following a weak December. It last paid $0.00385 per unit to investors on Jan. 24.

