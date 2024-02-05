Energy Sector Update for 02/05/2024: HPK, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.5% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $72.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.1% to $77.44 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.7% lower at $2.065 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) was up more than 3% after saying its board has increased its quarterly dividend by 60% to $0.04 per share, payable March 25 to stockholders of record March 1. The board also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $75 million.

TotalEnergies (TTE) is looking to sell a 50% stake of its renewable portfolio in the US and Europe, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. TotalEnergies was 1.5% lower pre-bell.

