News & Insights

Energy
HPK

Energy Sector Update for 02/05/2024: HPK, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

February 05, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.5% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $72.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.1% to $77.44 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.7% lower at $2.065 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) was up more than 3% after saying its board has increased its quarterly dividend by 60% to $0.04 per share, payable March 25 to stockholders of record March 1. The board also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $75 million.

TotalEnergies (TTE) is looking to sell a 50% stake of its renewable portfolio in the US and Europe, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. TotalEnergies was 1.5% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPK
TTE
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.