Energy Sector Update for 02/05/2024: CMS, POR, FE, HPK

Energy stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.7% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $72.78 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.9% to $78.02 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were fractionally higher at $2.08 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, CMS Energy (CMS) shares were shedding 1.2% after its subsidiary Consumers Energy said Monday it has executed a definitive agreement to sell its internal business unit, Appliance Service Plan, to Oncourse Home Solutions.

Portland General Electric (POR) slumped 3.2% after BofA downgraded the company's rating to neutral from buy and lowered its price target to $43 from $55.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) rose 4.7% after saying its board increased its quarterly dividend by 60% to $0.04 per share. The board also approved a share buyback plan of up to $75 million.

FirstEnergy (FE) unit Jersey Central Power & Light reached base rate review settlement with New Jersey's utilities regulator. FirstEnergy's shares slumped 1%.

