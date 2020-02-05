Energy Sector Update for 02/05/2020: NS, PAA, BTU, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1.13%

CVX: +1.32%

COP: +1.43%

SLB: +1.76%

OXY: +1.73%

Energy heavyweights were gaining in Wednesday's pre-market trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.21 at $50.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.38 to $55.34 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.83 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.30% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.39% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Nustar Energy (NS), which was climbing more than 6% after it booked a Q4 net income of $0.40 per common unit, compared with a loss of $0.31 per common unit in the year-ago quarter, above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.27.

(+) Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was up more than 2% after it reported a Q4 adjusted profit of $0.63 per unit, which was down from $0.80 per unit in the prior-year period but higher than the $0.49 per unit average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Peabody Energy (BTU) was more than 3% lower as it swung to a Q4 loss of $3.12 per share. A year ago, the coal miner earned $1.97 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.92 per share in the most recent quarter, if comparable.

