Energy Sector Update for 02/05/2020: CEI,NS,PAA,VKIN

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +4.44%

CVX +3.43%

COP +3.51%

SLB +3.48%

OXY +4.23%

Energy stocks were surging Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.13 to $51.74 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.55 to $56.21 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.86 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.6% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Camber Energy (CEI) rose 12% after Wednesday saying it provided $5 million to prospective merger partner Viking Energy (VKIN) for the OTC-traded company's purchase of additional working and royalty interests in 72 oil and natural gas wells in Texas and another 55 wells in Louisiana announced Tuesday by Viking. Camber and Viking announced their non-binding stock swap on Jan. 24, with Camber shareholders owning 20% of the combined companies, up from the 15% stake in the original proposal following the $5 million contribution.

In other sector news:

(+) Nustar Energy (NS) climbed 3.7% after the petroleum storage and transportation company reported Q4 net income of $0.40 per common unit, reversing a $0.31 per unit net loss during the year-ago quarter and easily topping the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.27 per share.

(+) Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was ahead about 2% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.63 per unit, down from $0.80 per unit during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.49 per unit for the final three months of 2019. Revenue increased 4.1% to $9.15 billion, also topping the $8.16 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.