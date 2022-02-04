Energy Sector Update for 02/04/2022: TRGP, SBR, NOV

Energy stocks were sharply higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.9% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil continued its rally, with the front-month contract rising another $2.22 to $92.49 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.16 to $93.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were falling $0.22 to $4.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) rose 1.2% after late Thursday announcing plans to sell its 25% equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline to an unnamed buyer for $857 million. It expects to receive the sale proceeds before mid-year following a customary call right period for the other GCX partners.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) fell 5.4% after Friday declaring a February cash distribution of $0.374350 per unit, down over 57% compared with its $0.876810 per unit last month. The lower distribution reflects reduced crude oil production and pricing in November as well as a month-over-month drop in natural gas production during October, the trust said.

NOV (NOV) declined 5.6% after the drill-rig equipment company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, improving on a $0.90 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.04 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

