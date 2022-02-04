Energy Sector Update for 02/04/2022: SU,SU.TO,TRGP,NOV,SBR

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.0% gain, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.3% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.04 higher at $92.31 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $2.15 to $93.26 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell $0.32 to $4.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Suncor Energy (SU) fell 1.5% on Friday following downgrades of the oil and natural gas producer by JPMorgan and Tudor Pickering and Holt to neutral and hold, respectively. JPMorgan also trimmed its price target for Suncor by CA$4 to CA$38, while Tudor Pickering kept its price target for Suncor shares steady at CA$42.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) fell 4.9% after Friday declaring a February cash distribution of $0.374350 per unit, down over 57% compared with its $0.876810 per unit last month. The lower distribution reflects reduced crude oil production and pricing in November as well as a month-over-month drop in natural gas production during October, the trust said.

NOV (NOV) declined 7.7% after the drill-rig equipment company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, improving on a $0.90 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.04 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

To the upside, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) rose 1.7% after late Thursday announcing plans to sell its 25% equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline to an unnamed buyer for $857 million. It expects to receive the sale proceeds before mid-year following a customary call right period for the other GCX partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.