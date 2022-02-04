Energy Sector Update for 02/04/2022: NOV, SHEL, TRGP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down over 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $2.04 at $92.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.86 to $92.97 per barrel while natural-gas futures were $0.13 lower at $4.75 per 1 million BTU.

NOV (NOV) reported a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, narrower than the per-share loss of $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a per-share loss of $0.04. NOV was slipping past 9% recently.

Shell's (SHEL) 30% operating interest in a joint venture that operates oil fields in Nigeria drew non-binding offers from four local companies -- Seplat Energy, Sahara Group, Heirs Oil and Gas, and ND Western -- in January, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations. Shell was recently up more than 1%.

Targa Resources (TRGP) said it has executed agreements to sell its unit that owns a 25% equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline for $857 million. Targa Resources was over 1% higher recently.

