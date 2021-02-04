Energy Sector Update for 02/04/2021: SBR,NOG,SPH

Energy stocks are mixed following a reversal in crude oil prices, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 48 cents to $56.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 30 cents to $58.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.84 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was climbing 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 3.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% gain.

In company news, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) was rising 1.8% after Thursday declaring a monthly cash distribution of $0.155290 per unit, or up 25.2% over its most recent distribution and payable Feb. 26 to investors of record on Feb. 16.

Among decliners, Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) slid 3.1% after late Wednesday announcing its purchase of selected non-operated assets in the Appalachian Basin from Reliance Marcellus for $175 million in cash and 3.3 million stock-purchase warrants. The deal include around 64,000 net acres and 102.2 net producing wells as well as another 22.6 net wells in process and 231.1 net undrilled locations.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) dropped 2% after the propane and fuel oil distributor reported an 8.6% decline in Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $305.2 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $322.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.