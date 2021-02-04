Energy Sector Update for 02/04/2021: PTEN,NOG,SPH,SBR

Energy stocks were ending mixed this afternoon following a midday reversal in crude oil prices, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 54 cents higher at $56.23 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 40 cents to $58.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures also rose 15 cents to $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) dropped about 10% after the drilling and pressure-pumping company reported a wider Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.57 per share during the final three months of 2020 from its $0.44 per share loss during the prior-year period, while revenue plunged over 55% year-over-year to $220.8 million. The results, however, still managed to top Wall Street forecasts expecting a Q4 net loss of $0.62 per share on $217 million in revenue.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) slid 7% after late Wednesday announcing its purchase of selected non-operated assets in the Appalachian Basin from Reliance Marcellus for $175 million in cash and 3.3 million stock-purchase warrants. The deal includes around 64,000 net acres and 102.2 net producing wells as well as another 22.6 net wells in process and 231.1 net undrilled locations.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) dropped 2.5% after the propane and fuel oil distributor reported an 8.6% decline in Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $305.2 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $322.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 26.

Among gainers, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) was 1% higher after Thursday declaring a monthly cash distribution of $0.155290 per unit, or up 25.2% over its most recent distribution and payable Feb. 26 to investors of record on Feb. 16.

