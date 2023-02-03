Energy Sector Update for 02/03/2023: XLE, USO, UNG, TTE, FE

Energy stocks were rising in morning trading Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were increasing more than 1%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 3.2% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.1% to $76.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was rising 0.9% to $82.90 per barrel. Natural gas futures dropped 2.4% to $2.40 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said Friday it has agreed to sell 50% of a portfolio of renewable energy projects totaling 234 megawatts to Credit Agricole Assurances in a deal that values the portfolio at $300 million. The company also said its exposure to the Adani Group resulting from its current stakes in ventures with the Indian conglomerate is "limited." Shares of TotalEnergies were rising 2% in recent trading.

FirstEnergy (FE) said it signed a definitive agreement to sell an additional 30% stake in FirstEnergy Transmission to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners to raise $3.5 billion in proceeds. Shares of FirstEnergy were down 1% in early morning trading.

