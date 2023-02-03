Energy Sector Update for 02/03/2023: MPLX, EQNR, MEOH, MX.TO

Energy
February 03, 2023

Energy stocks were little changed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 2.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 3.1% to $73.56 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 2.6% to $80.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2% lower at $2.41 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, MPLX (MPLX) was flat, giving back an early 1.6% gain, after the petroleum pipeline and logistics company priced a $1.6 billion offering of two series of its senior notes, consisting of $1.1 billion of 5% senior notes due 2033 and $500 million of 5.65% senior notes maturing in 2053. The notes were priced at 99.17% and 99.536% of par, respectively.

Equinor (EQNR) was 0.3% lower, reversing a 2% morning advance, after the Norwegian energy major received a significant discovery license from the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board for exploration off Canada's Atlantic coast, the regulator said Friday.

Methanex (MEOH) rose 6.6% after the Canadian methanol producer late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.73 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.46 per share adjusted profit. Revenue fell 21% to $986 million, also exceeding the $878.6 million analyst mean.

