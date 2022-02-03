Energy Sector Update for 02/03/2022: RUN,NS,SPH,CMS

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their midday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.6% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.01 higher at $90.27 per barrel, reversing a morning decline, while global benchmark Brent crude was adding $1.57 to $91.04 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slid $0.61 to $4.89 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sunrun (RUN) tumbled 7.4% after Needham slashed its price target for the solar-power company to $41 from $70 but reiterated its buy stock rating.

NuStar Energy (NS) fell 0.3% after the petroleum transportation and storage partnership reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.14 per unit, improving on a $0.13 per unit adjusted profit during the final three months of 2020 but still missing the two-analyst mean expecting $0.33 per unit.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) fell 2.2% after the natural gas, propane and fuel oil distributor reported a drop in net income for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 25, dropping to $0.34 per unit from $0.61 per unit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the single-analyst estimate looking for a $0.77 per unit profit.

To the upside, CMS Energy (CMS) climbed 1.1% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and the electric utility also raising the top end of its FY22 earnings forecast. The company is now projecting adjusted net income of $2.85 to $2.89 per share compared with its prior guidance expecting between $2.85 to $2.87 per share. Analysts, on average, are looking for CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.