Energy Sector Update for 02/03/2022: LPG, SU, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.55%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by 0.82% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 10% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.64 at $87.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.64 to $88.83 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.60 lower at $4.90 per 1 million BTU.

Dorian LPG (LPG) was retreating by over 4% as it reported adjusted earnings of $0.34 per diluted share in fiscal Q3, compared with $0.70 per diluted share a year ago. Five analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.62 per diluted share.

Suncor Energy (SU) posted Q4 adjusted operating earnings of CA$0.89 ($0.70) per share, compared with an adjusted operating loss of CA$0.07 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of CA$0.96. Suncor was almost 3% lower recently.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was marginally advancing after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.27 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.19.

