Energy Sector Update for 02/03/2021: HAL,CLNE,ERF,ERF.TO,EPD

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 4.0% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 93 cents higher at $55.69 per barrel, returning to pre-pandemic levels despite a new report showing a smaller-than-expected decline in inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also added 95 cents to $58.41 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Halliburton Company (HAL) climbed 3.8% that followed the oilfield-services giant Wednesday announcing a new contract to provide digital technologies for the Kuwait Oil Company in northern Kuwait. Halliburton's DecisionSpace 365 services will assist the client's engineering design and deploy "intelligent work processes to plan, forecast and optimize production and asset operations," it said.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) at one point climbed over 25% on Wednesday to touch its best share price since June 2013 at $13.10 each after Credit Suisse began coverage of the compressed and liquefied natural gas supplier with an outperform stock rating and a $17 price target.

Enerplus (ERF) rose 8.7% after Wednesday saying underwriters for its Jan. 25 bought-deal offering fully exercised their overallotment option to buy more than 4.3 million shares at CAD4 each, boosting its gross proceeds by CAD17.25 million to a total of CAD132.25 million, which will be used by the Canadian oil and natural gas producer to partially fund its proposed $465 million acquisition of privately held Bruin E&P HoldCo.

To the downside, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) fell 1.9% after the pipeline company reported Q4 net income of $0.15 per unit, down from $0.50 per unit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.49 per unit profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue declined 12.1% compared with the same quarter in 2019, falling to $7.04 billion and also trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $7.25 billion.

