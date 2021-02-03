Energy Sector Update for 02/03/2021: EPD, HAL, VTNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently up 0.77%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was also up 0.19%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.57 at $55.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.62 to $58.08 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $2.85 per 1 million BTU.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was marginally declining as it reported Q4 EPS of $0.15, down from $0.50 a year earlier. That result trailed the $0.49 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Halliburton Company (HAL) was climbing by more than 1% after saying it won a contract to provide digital technologies for Kuwait Oil Company's asset in North Kuwait.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) was gaining more than 2% after saying it has regained full compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement.

