Energy Sector Update for 02/03/2021: CLNE,ERF,ERF.TO,EPD

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, overcoming any downward pressure resulting from a smaller-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories last week, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.24 to $56.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was adding $1.24 to $58.70 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.84 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.9% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 3.6% gain.

In company news, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) at one point climbed over 25% on Wednesday to touch its best share price since June 2013 at $13.10 each after Credit Suisse began coverage of the compressed and liquefied natural gas supplier with an outperform stock rating and a $17 price target.

Enerplus (ERF) rose 7.2% after Wednesday saying underwriters for its Jan. 25 bought-deal offering fully exercised their overallotment option to buy more than 4.3 million shares at CAD4 each, boosting its gross proceeds by CAD17.25 million to a total of CAD132.25 million, which will used by the Canadian oil and natural gas producer to partially fund its proposed $465 million acquisition of privately held Bruin E&P HoldCo.

To the downside, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) fell 2.5% after the pipeline company reported Q4 net income of $0.15 per unit, down from $0.50 per unit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.49 per unit profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue declined 12.1% compared with the same quarter in 2019, falling to $7.04 billion and also trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $7.25 billion.

