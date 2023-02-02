Energy
SHEL

Energy Sector Update for 02/02/2023: SHEL, SGU, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

February 02, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was slipping by 0.3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.82% at $75.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.92% to $82.08 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.92% higher at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

Shell (SHEL) shares were climbing past 2% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, up from $0.83 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.31.

Star Group (SGU) stock was almost 2% higher after it posted fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.33 per limited partner unit Wednesday, up from $0.32 per unit a year ago.

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.71 per share, up from $2.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.89. ConocoPhillips was recently down nearly 1%.

