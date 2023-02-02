Energy Sector Update for 02/02/2023: CLB,COP,SHEL,MMP

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was declining 4.6%, though the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 0.7% lower at $75.88 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was dropping 0.9% to $82.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Core Laboratories (CLB) declined 2% after the production-enhancement services company overnight said it $0.14 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, more than doubling its $0.06 per share profit during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.20 per share. Revenue for the Dutch company also lagged analyst estimates.

ConocoPhillips (COP) tumbled 5.6% after the oil and natural gas producer missed analyst estimates with its adjusted Q4 earnings.

Shell (SHEL) dropped 1.4% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income that trailed estimates by analysts.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) rose 1.5% after the pipeline and transportation company reported Q4 revenue topped estimates by analysts.

