Energy Sector Update for 02/02/2022: RNW, MPC, NGL

Energy stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.4% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was gaining $0.19 at $88.39 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was adding $0.32 to $89.48 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were racing $0.76 higher to $5.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ReNew Energy Global (RNW) climbed 5.9% after the Indian electric utility plans to buy back $250 million shares using proceeds from its recent sale of a 117-megawatt solar rooftop portfolio. It is expecting to receive all necessary approvals and begin repurchasing shares by mid-February.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was 5.5% higher after reporting a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $1.30 per share, reversing its $0.94 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus of $0.56 per share. Revenue rose almost 96% over year-ago levels to $35.61 billion, also exceeding the $25.79 billion analyst mean.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was 9.8% higher after the crude oil and liquids logistics company Wednesday said it is working with a water recycling company to increase use of recycled and reused produced water in the Delaware Basin.

