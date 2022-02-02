Energy Sector Update for 02/02/2022: MPC, MPLX, TTE

Energy stocks were on the rise ahead of the market open on Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) increased 0.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) jumped more than 8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained $.07 at $89.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude added $0.76 to $89.93 per barrel and natural gas futures were 54 cents higher at $5.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was 3.5% higher after it swung to Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per diluted share from a per-share loss of $0.94 a year ago. The energy provider also generated revenue of $35.61 billion, up from $18.19 billion in the prior-year period.

MPLX (MPLX) was up 1% after reporting Q4 earnings of $0.78 per share, up from $0.63 per share a year earlier. Revenue also increased to $2.73 billion in the December quarter from $2.25 billion a year ago.

TotalEnergies (TTE) declined 0.8% as the French energy firm entered into an agreement to produce biomethane from Veolia's waste and water treatment facilities.

