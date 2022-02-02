Energy Sector Update for 02/02/2022: ASH,RNW,MPC,NGL

Energy stocks were broadly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.9% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.06 higher at $88.26 per barrel, reversing a midday decline, while global benchmark Brent crude was rising $0.37 to $89.53 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures surged $0.75 to $5.50 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) gained 1.5% after the petrochemicals and additives company reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.88 per share, improving on a $0.69 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) climbed 3% after the Indian electric utility authorized a new, $250 million stock buyback program using proceeds from its recent sale of a 117-megawatt solar rooftop portfolio. It is expecting to receive all necessary approvals and begin repurchasing shares by mid-February.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was 6.2% higher after reporting a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $1.30 per share, reversing its $0.94 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $0.56 per share. Revenue rose almost 96% over year-ago levels to $35.61 billion, also exceeding the $25.79 billion analyst mean.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was 8.6% higher after the crude oil and liquids logistics company said it is working with a water recycling company to increase use of recycled and reused produced water in the Delaware Basin.

